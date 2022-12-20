Christmas around the world with some North Pole visitors at Gloria Hicks Elementary.

A local elementary school got the opportunity to experience Christmas around the world with some visitors from the North Pole on Friday.

Gloria Hicks Elementary School student's got the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus as they arrived to campus, not in a sleigh, but in a fire truck.

The event also had cookie decorating, pictures and much more. Each student was also able to pick out a book and a toy to take home. Even Buddy the Elf was there to celebrate.

"Hey, Buddy the Elf here, just wanted to say thank you Gloria Hicks and thank you Gloria Hicks Elementary. So glad to be here spreading Christmas cheer throughout the year," he said.

Thanks to community donations, Gloria Hicks Elementary School was able to purchase the books and toys for every single student to enjoy.

