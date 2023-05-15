Chili's restaurant in Calallen damaged by fire; blaze started in the kitchen

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Calallen restaurant off US 77 was damaged in a fire Sunday evening.

The blaze broke out at Chili's Bar and Grill in Calallen just before 6 p.m. Sunday. The Fire Marshalls said the fire started when a piece of equipment in the kitchen fell and hit a gas line that was disconnected, causing a blaze to spark.

Officials said it took about fifteen minutes to get the fire under control. Everyone inside the building was evacuated, but luckily there were no injuries reported.

Videos of the blaze were circulating on social media Sunday evening as diners, staff, and bystanders stood outside the establishment.

