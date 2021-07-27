Chick-fil-A in Portland getting closer to opening

PORTLAND, Texas — You can almost smell those delicious chicken sandwiches and waffle-cut fries!

Work is continuing at the new Chick-fil-A in Portland at the site of the old Kmart location on Wildcat Drive. The restaurant has said earlier this year that it expects to open sometime this summer.

The company has announced that windows and doors have been installed and its construction crew is closing in the walls. Hood vents have been installed in the kitchen and another team is working on laying out the brick for the restaurant's exterior.

The company released several pictures on Facebook that shows they are getting closer to the grand opening of another location for one of America's favorite fast-food restaurants in the Coastal Bend.

No exact date when the company will open the facility or when it will start interviewing potential employees.

But the continued work shows that the much-anticipated day appears to be sooner than later.

