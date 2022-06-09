Chick-Fil-A bringing 'Mor Chikin' to Flour Bluff area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commercial permit applications filed with the city of Corpus Christi indicate Flour Bluff and Padre Island residents soon will be able to 'Eat Mor Chikin.'

The application is for a location on the corner of SPID and Flour Bluff Drive, near In the Game Funtrackers.

Chick-Fil-A locations have sprung up around Corpus Christi over the last several years. While most are on the city's South Side, locations also have been built in Portland and in the Calallen area.

No further details exist about construction or opening dates.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.