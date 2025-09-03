CHAOS IN COUNCIL: Three arrested at Tuesday's City Council meeting

Tensions ran high at Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

According to Corpus Christi Police, three people were taken into custody, including former mayoral candidate Dr. Isabel Araiza, with the organization "For the Greater Good".

She has been a vocal opponent of the Inner Harbor Desalination Project, though that was not the issue being discussed when the outburst happened.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd had just wrapped up his presentation on cuts to programs when Mayor Paulette Guajardo asked anyone interested in speaking on the item to come forward for public comment. Araiza approached the podium and expressed her concerns with the cuts.

Araiza accused the city of focusing on industry over people and "nickeling and diming working-class people". She asked that the city not make cuts to after-school services, because they are needed for low-income families.

She recommended that the city take money from Corpus Christi's crime control district because crime rates rise between 3 pm and 6 pm when children get out of school.

Moments later, a council member told Araiza she was loud and boisterous. She responded, "And you're a P.O.S." and walked away.

She yelled to the council, "This is bull ****. It's a big "F*** you". As she was led away, she screamed, "This is a big f*** you."

Araiza was escorted out of the council chambers and arrested outside of the mayor's office.

An hour later, a woman discussing the Inner Harbor Desalination Project was arrested when the situation escalated.

She screamed, "Ah, they're hurting me. I peed myself," as the officer led her out of the council chambers.

Shortly after, the Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived at City Hall to ensure the woman taken into custody was okay.

In the end, Araiza, 45-year-old Heather Shields, and 34-year-old Amanda Breland were arrested.

Araiza was charged with Disorderly Conduct, but her charges were later dropped.

Shields was arrested for disrupting a meeting or procession and resisting arrest, and for search for transport. Breland was arrested for hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct.

In the past few weeks, the Mayor and City Council have addressed behavior and decorum in council meetings by asking citizens to refrain from cursing, respect the council chambers, and speak in a reasonable tone.

