Celebrate vegetables at VegFest this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eat your vegetables!

Corpus Christi is hosting Veg Fest this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

"Join us as we celebrate healthy living and eating by way of plant-based lifestyles," says the VegFest website. "This festival serves as a time to celebrate and promote plant-based foods, animal rights, and environmental sustainability."

Event organizers promise speakers who will talk about the plant-based lifestyle, a wide array of healthy plant-based food demonstrations, and about 30 local vendors to enjoy.

This event is totally free to the public.

The event will be held at the historic Heritage Park at 1581 North Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

