CCSID graduates free from virtual learning pressures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic comes with a lot of changes, and some graduates from Roy Miller High School and Foy Moody High School said it was challenging to have to go through virtual learning, with some of them nothaving in-person learning since their Junior year when the pandemic first hit.

Joven Tyler, a graduate of Miller High School, said it was challenging to adjust to virtual learning at first because he had to stay motivated.

“I would say the hardest part is just about being self-disciplined because we’re not obligated to go to the classroom so it’s a matter of you waking up on your own and getting online in a Zoom,” Tyler said.

Other students said challenges came outside the classroom, like not being able to go to pep rallies or missing some football games because they had limited capacity and were only allotted a certain amount of tickets.

“I mean yeah we had the class and but like it was just making memories and stuff so not being able to be with my friends…it was like a bummer,” Javier Luis Alvarado, a graduate of Miller High School said.

However, some students like Ricky Luna from Foy Moody High School said not being in class with friends and other classmates was hard and it lead to depression.

“Just like with COVID….you know…like we couldn’t go out…we couldn’t see friends…we couldn’t hang out and it impacted me mentally,” Luna said.

His mom, Irene Muniz, said having to adjust to her son’s virtual learning was also challenging because she had to be a bit of a teacher to him when he wasn’t understanding his work.

“I had to help him sometimes and sometimes it wasn’t helpful because I didn’t know what I was doing half the time,” Muniz said.

Alexis Mireles said she lost a classmate during the pandemic, but it wasn’t due to COVID-19. She she would have preferred to be in class because she missed out on spending time with him.

“It was really hard…you know….not being able to say goodbye and talk to him as much as I wanted to,” Mireles said.

Despite the challenges the pandemic brought them, they rose above, and the future looks bright. Congrats to all!