CCRTA to begin construction on new Port Ayers Transfer Station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will start construction on a new $6.1 million transfer station, according to a release from CCRTA officials.

Construction on a new Port Ayers Transfer Station will start June 5, while the the current Port Ayers station will be closed.

However, service in the area will continue along Ayers Street.

“The Board of Directors and our organization are excited to begin construction on the new Port Ayers Transfer Station," Miguel E. Rendon, CCRTA’s acting CEO said. "Once completed, Port Ayers Transfer Station will be a central hub for the west side community. It will help revitalize the region, and will positively impact area neighborhoods and local businesses."

The new Port Ayers Transfer Station will be located next to the current station, which was built in 1994.

"The current station is more than ten years beyond its useful life," the release states.

According to the release, the new station will have enhanced safety, modern technology, efficient lighting and equipment, improved customer amenities, and an ADA universal design concept.

The CCRTA received grant funding for the construction of the new Port Ayers Transfer Station in 2019.

The cost of construction will be $6,198,000.

For more information on CCRTA, click here.

