CCRTA provides special service for the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will soon launch special holiday transportation services to help residents and visitors enjoy seasonal attractions around the city.

Two new holiday routes will take riders to check out holiday displays in the downtown area, while another route will provide specialized transportation to Candy Cane Lane for B-Line riders.

Downtown Dasher Route

The Downtown Dasher route begins Saturday with runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The service will also be available December 12, 13, 19 and 20 with extended hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The final days of service will be December 23 and 24, again with service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Riders can take in the holiday sights of Peppermint Lane and the Bayfront Tree at Water's Edge Park. Pick up and drop off is at City Hall.

Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane

The Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane will be available on December 8, 11, 14 and 18.

This service is only for B-Line riders with disabilities. The route will offer home pickup.

Seats are limited so reserve your spot by calling 361-5881.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.