CCPD’s Christmas Angels continue annual tradition, delivering food and toys to local families in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The season of giving is in full swing in Corpus Christi, where local students, volunteers, and the Corpus Christi Police Department are working together through the Christmas Angels Foundation to bring holiday joy to families in need.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is assisting 135 families this year who were nominated by officers throughout the city after being identified as needing support during the holiday season.

For Cantu, wearing the badge extends far beyond traditional law enforcement duties. The work includes giving back to the community they serve.

"This is also part of our job, part of the community service aspect," Cantu said.

The collaborative effort brings together multiple community partners. H-E-B donated food for the initiative, the Posada Foundation and community members also help fund the toys and efforts.

Volunteers from the Young Men's Service League and the Carroll baseball team provided hands-on assistance with the deliveries.

Together, these groups are helping deliver Christmas miracles one food basket and one toy at a time to families across Corpus Christi.

"Bad things happen to good people and they're caught in a rut and this is just a way to help them maybe pull their way out of that situation," Cantu said.

The Christmas Angel Food Basket Delivery tradition has been spreading holiday cheer in the community for nearly 50 years, establishing itself as a cornerstone of local holiday giving.

Cantu expressed gratitude for everyone who helps keep the tradition alive, hoping the initiative does more than just provide immediate assistance but also serves as inspiration for future giving.

"This is a perfect time to give back to the community, give back to the kids, and hopefully these families will one day be able to pay it forward as well," Cantu said.

CCPD says the tradition will continue for years to come, strengthening community bonds one family at a time. The department notes it's still not too late to support families in need. Community members can donate toys or money to the police department, and they will distribute the donations to families requiring assistance.

