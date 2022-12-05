CCPD: Woman found dead inside home after welfare check, man charged with murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with murder, after a welfare check led officials to find a dead woman inside a home on the 2400 block of Crews Street.

According to a release from the Corpus Christi Police Department, over the weekend, 62-year-old Hector Davila was arrested and charged with murder.

The CCPD were dispatched to a residence on Friday at about 9:20 p.m. for a welfare check.

The release states officers contacted family members who said they — along with other family members — had not heard from the 46-year-old-woman in several days, which was "very unusual for her."

"The officers further communicated with family members and the suspect, who would not allow officers to conduct the welfare check," the release states.

Following an investigation, officials believed the woman was is danger and secured a search warrant for the residence.

The CCPD then entered the home and discovered the woman's body and arrested Davila.

