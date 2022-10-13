CCPD: Woman dies after crashing into concrete pump truck on NPID and Agnes Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (5:15 p.m.):

Corpus Christi Police officials said a 37-year-old man was driving a concrete pump truck westbound on SH-358 when he failed to see a construction vehicle in front of him.

The man hit the back of the construction vehicle doing a slow roll, which caused him to go into the left lane.

Officials said about a minute later, a 31-year-old woman drove into the back of the pump truck, and died instantly.

Officials added the crash is still under investigation.

UPDATE (4:33 p.m.):

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information senior officer Travis Pace said there is one death involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles was underneath a concrete pump truck.

Northbound 358 at the Agnes Street exit is currently closed.

Original story:

Officials are working a crash at the North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44 (Agnes Street), involving multiple vehicles.

There are no details on what caused the crash, or if there were any injuries.

Traffic is currently backed up and there is no word if any roads are closed.

A KRIS 6 News crew is at the scene awaiting details on the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

