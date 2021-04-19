CCPD: Two women arrested in connection to prostitution sting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have announced that they have arrested two women in connection with prostitution charges.

Police said they conducted an undercover operation where they arrested two women last Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, police said, "A 49-year-old woman was charged with state jail felony prostitution, due to previous prostitution convictions."

Police add that a 50-year-old woman was also "charged with state jail felony prostitution, due to prior convictions."

CCPD investigators say the women were arrested after they solicited an undercover CCPD officer for sex acts in exchange for money.

Police said the operation targeted several north and west side neighborhoods frequented by prostitutes.

"One of the women during Friday’s operation agreed to participate and was accepted into the program," the police statement said. "The other was deemed ineligible."

