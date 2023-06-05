CCPD takes custody of juvenile connected to the young girl killed on Friday

UPDATE - 6/3/2023

The Corpus Christi Police Department has taken custody of a male juvenile believed to be connected to the murder of the young girl found injured on Pennine Way, according to the release.

CCPD detectives had established a connection between the two juveniles and were looking for him. An attorney representing the juvenile male was able to locate him and arranged it to turn himself in, officials stated.

The juvenile male was taken into custody about 11:51 a.m. on Saturday. There was no incident and he has been transferred to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center

ORIGINAL - 6/2/2023

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating the death of a young girl who was found injured on the city's South Side Friday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers and EMS were dispatched to a call for a girl who was seriously injured outside a home on the 3800 block of Pennine Way — near Rodd Field Road and Yorktown Boulevard.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to CCPD senior officer Antonio Contreras, officials are asking neighbors if they have any surveillance footage to review to figure out what happened to the girl.

Officials said they are investigating the girl's death as a homicide.