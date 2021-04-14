CCPD searching for possible 'wanted man' near Del Mar College

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Del Mar College were contacted about a "wanted individual" near campus on Wednesday afternoon. Students were informed that Marshals and the Corpus Christi Police Department were involved in the search.

CCPD tells KRIS 6 News that someone sent a text that there might be someone who is wanted near the campus. They said officers have been deployed, but they have yet to find the person.

This is a developing story. More information will be given as it becomes available.