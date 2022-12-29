CCPD searching for near 60-year-old man with a limp, after he allegedly robs bank.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is seeking information involving an alleged bank robbery that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said at about 12:30 p.m., a white man about 60 years old with gray hair and a limp, went into Prosperity Bank near the 4100 block of Staples Street, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

CCPD officials said he did not seem to have a weapon on him. He left the bank in a silver SUV with a spare tire on the back.

There was a hardcover on the tire.

