Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CCPD searching for near 60-year-old man with a limp, after he allegedly robs bank

CCPD searching for near 60-year-old man with a limp, after he allegedly robs bank.
Prosperity robbery
Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 19:08:24-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is seeking information involving an alleged bank robbery that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said at about 12:30 p.m., a white man about 60 years old with gray hair and a limp, went into Prosperity Bank near the 4100 block of Staples Street, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

CCPD officials said he did not seem to have a weapon on him. He left the bank in a silver SUV with a spare tire on the back.

There was a hardcover on the tire.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022