CCPD searching for aggravated assault suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD is looking for a person of interest from an aggravated assault that occurred on November 6, 2022.

A fight broke out at a bar on the 600 block of Chaparral just minutes before the bar closed.

An unknown male threw a bottle, hitting a woman and causing serious injury.

The suspect was wearing a green jersey with a dark hoodie underneath, blue jeans and a black hat. He had a beard, but no mustache.

If you know this man or have any more information about this event, you are urged to call detectives at 361-886-2840 or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

You can also submit information at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers