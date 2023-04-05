CCPD: Search warrants served at game rooms on Saratoga Boulevard, Oakhurst Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed they served search warrants at two game room locations in Corpus Christi.

"We have part of an ongoing investigation here, (and) we've been investigating this location for being involved in organized criminal activity," CCPD Capt. Denny Asbury said. "We're still in the early stages of serving the search warrant and starting the investigation and there may be arrests made."

The first location is at the 3800 block of Saratoga Boulevard, while the other is located at the 5100 block of Oakhurst Drive.

Officials said a large number of people were inside the Saratoga Boulevard location, and those inside that were illegally gambling were "subject to getting a citation."

Asbury said the investigation into the establishments is ongoing, and more information will be provided when it is available.

