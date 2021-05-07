CCPD releases names of officers involved in shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi police department has identified two officers that were in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.

According to police, Officer Thomas Zirlke and Officer Dana Robbins were involved in a shooting in the 4900 block of Shadowbend Drive Sunday night.

"Two Corpus Christi Police Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is in accordance with current department practice and policy," according to a social media post on the group's Facebook page.

Investigators also said that Officer Zirkle has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 6 years and Officer Robbins has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 4 years.