CCPD putting the brakes on Ocean Drive speeders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi police are trying to put the brakes on speeders and for the past couple months, their main focus has been on the scenic, but notorious Ocean Drive.

Ocean Drive is notorious for speeders who pose a danger for other drivers, bicyclists, and joggers.

Reporter Esmerelda Zamora went on a "ride-along" with a traffic enforcement officer who ticketed five drivers in the first 30 minutes of his patrol.

“I always tell them at the end, be safe. Make sure to get where you’re going safely, I want you to get home, get your kids home be there for your family. Just kind of a general reminder of that you must be cognizant of other people,” CCPD Traffic Officer Zakquery Rodgers said.

CCPD has had their traffic officers patrol Ocean Drive more and more often.

Ahead of this holiday season, they want to remind everyone to obey the speed limit and ensure you and those around you are safe.

And remember if you are speeding there will be consequences.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.