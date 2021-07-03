CCPD officers involved in recent shootings identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has identified the officers involved in two separate fatal shooting events this week.

The first shooting took place just before 7 a.m. Monday. According to CCPD Officer Ruben Flores spotted a man trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at an apartment complex on Caravelle Parkway.

The officer got into a struggle with the man when an accomplice of the suspect appeared with a gun. Officer Flores fired at the gunman.

That gunman would later die from his injuries.

Officer Flores, an 18-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The second shooting happened Tuesday in the Flour Bluff area.

Senior Officers Brandon Cordell and Paul Lisowski were chasing down a suspected car burglar when the suspect fired shots at them. The two officers fired back, killing the suspect. One of the officers was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.

Cordell, who has been with the department for 13-years, and Lisowski, who has been with the department for 26-years, have both been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.