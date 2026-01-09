CCPD officer retires after 23 years of service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senior Officer Denise R. Pace has officially retired from the Corpus Christi Police Department after 23 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Corpus Christi. She began her career with the department on April 8, 2002, as a member of the 61st Police Academy Class. Throughout her career with CCPD, Pace served in a wide range of assignments, including patrol officer, Senior Officer, Directed Patrol Unit, Training Division as Police Academy Coordinator, City Liaison Officer at City Hall, and Accreditation and Policy Manager in the Administration Bureau. She also served for 10 years on the CCPD Hostage Negotiation Team and spent the past 20 years as a dedicated member of the Peer Support Team, most recently serving as coordinator.

CCPD

Pace developed curriculum and trained more than 1,000 officers in Crisis Intervention Training throughout Nueces County, serving as the department's CIT Coordinator for nine years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in forensic psychology and a Master of Public Administration from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi. She earned her Master Peace Officer Certification in October 2011, received a lifesaving award in 2013, and was honored with Certificates of Merit in 2022 and 2024. Pace has accepted a position with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement as a Sergeant Investigator assigned to the Field Services Division, where she will continue her commitment to advancing professionalism within the law enforcement profession.

CCPD

