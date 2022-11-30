CCPD: Multiple people arrested on illegal gambling, organized crime charges on city's South Side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department arrested multiple people on the city's South Side Tuesday after they received a tip of an illegal gambling operation on the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard.

According to a release from the CCPD, officials arrested five women on Tuesday after initiating dual search warrants at two adjacent businesses, following a "weeks-long" investigation.

The release states that 60-year-old Robbie Austin, 26-year-old Vanessa Olague, 21-year-old Claudia Resendez, 31-year-old Jessica Guerra, and 22-year-old Laura Colunga, were all arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

During the search, officials said they seized gambling equipment, over $36,000 cash, and other evidence of illegal gambling.

Austin, Olague, Resendez, and Guerra were also charged with gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of a gambling device.

Colunga had only one additional charge of keeping a gambling place.

The women face a potential of up to two years in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine, the release states.

The release states 14 patrons of the game room were issued warning citations for gambling and were released from the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are still possible.

Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division detectives were assisted in the operation by officers with the CCPD Operations Division and investigators with the State of Texas Comptroller’s Office, which regulates coin-operated machines.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

