CCPD: Motorcycle crash kills 23-year-old man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 23-year-old man was killed after he was involved in a motorcycle crash.

The incident happened along the 10400 block of Interstate 37 access road northbound near McKinzie Road around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to a police report, the motorcyclist was attempting to get onto I-37 at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver struck a curb and lost control. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that the driver was not wearing a helmet.

They added speed was a factor in the fatal accident.

Detectives also determined that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

