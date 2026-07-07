The Corpus Christi Police Department's Metrocom office is looking to hire 20 to 25 new 911 dispatchers this summer to address a staffing shortage that can slow response times for some callers.

Metrocom currently has 67 positions staffed. Dispatchers handled 600,000 calls last year.

The office says it will never decline a call, but a shortage of call takers can force staff to place certain calls — such as those reporting a minor traffic accident — on hold while they address higher-priority emergencies.

CCPD Metrocom is hiring 911 dispatchers to fill up to 25 open positions this summer

Melissa Kasprzyk, a 911 dispatch supervisor at CCPD Metrocom, described the range of situations dispatchers handle daily.

"An assault, a robbery, a house fire, call is created and the call will be sent to the screens of either the law enforcement dispatcher or the fire dispatcher," Kasprzyk said.

Kasprzyk acknowledged the pressure the current staffing levels can create.

"I'm not going to say there are times when the phones are not ringing uncontrollably and there may not be enough call takers back there to answer the calls. We're still answering the calls it just may take longer," she said.

Metrocom says adding more dispatchers would help bridge the gap and improve response times.

Starting pay is $19.62 an hour, with additional holiday, weekend, and certification pay. The position also includes paid time off and a full benefits package with dental, medical, vision, and retirement.

Beyond the phones, dispatchers are active in the community. Kasprzyk pointed to events like trunk-or-treat as an example of how dispatchers connect with residents face to face.

"The trunk or treat... we go out and give candy and take part in that. Put a face to our citizens and our citizens put a face to their dispatchers," Kasprzyk said.

For Kasprzyk, the gratitude from the people they help is what makes the work meaningful.

"Right now I'm getting emotional just thinking about how our citizens call in or write a story to thank us," Kasprzyk said.

Kasprzyk also reflected on the personal impact of the role.

"I've helped deliver a baby, I've talked people through CPR," she said.

If you want to apply, click this link for more information.

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