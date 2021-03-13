CCPD: Man shot twice in the back at a gentlemen's club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were called out to a Palace men's club after gunfire erupted outside the business.

CCPD officers were called out to the 5800 block of Everhart around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to CCPD Lt. Samantha Baldwin, a dispute between two parties lead up to an argument and ended in gunfire. "There was definitely a lot of rounds fired," Lt. Baldwin said.

Police said the victim was shot twice in the back. There is no word on the victim's medical condition.

Police have not arrested a suspect as of Saturday morning.