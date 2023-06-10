CCPD: Juvenile shot outside convenience store on Old Brownsville Rd, investigation underway

CORPUS CHRISTI — A juvenile was shot outside of a convenience store located at the 4900 block of Old Brownsville Road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police said a minor, who is a male, was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries following the shooting. Investigators gathered several gun shell casings that could be seen throughout the parking lot of the Stripes convenience store, near the gas pumps.

Officials are searching for a suspect, and details are limited at this time as the shooting is still under investigation.

CCPD is asking witnesses to call Crime-stoppers at 888-TIPS if they have any information about the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

