Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CCPD: Juvenile shot outside convenience store on Old Brownsville Rd, investigation underway

Horne and Old Brownsville Rd. shooting
KRIS 6 News
Horne and Old Brownsville Rd. shooting
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 17:51:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — A juvenile was shot outside of a convenience store located at the 4900 block of Old Brownsville Road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police said a minor, who is a male, was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries following the shooting. Investigators gathered several gun shell casings that could be seen throughout the parking lot of the Stripes convenience store, near the gas pumps.

Officials are searching for a suspect, and details are limited at this time as the shooting is still under investigation.

CCPD is asking witnesses to call Crime-stoppers at 888-TIPS if they have any information about the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops