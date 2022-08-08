CCPD: One person arrested, one in hospital following shooting in La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

UPDATE (5:00 P.M.):

CCPD Public Information Senior officer Travis Pace said police received a call for a shooting at La Palmera Mall at about 3:34 p.m.

Pace said officers arrived on-scene and quickly determined that there was not an active shooter situation at the mall, but there was an isolated shooting.

"An employee came in (to P.F. Chang's), got into a disturbance with another employee and it quickly escalated into a shooting," he said. "That suspect then fled the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds to the lower extremity and he's in serious condition."

Pace added the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

An investigation led officers to the suspect's vehicle at the 700 block of North Staples Street at about 4:22 p.m.

The suspect was then arrested without incident, Pace said.

He added the incident is still under investigation.

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.):

CCPD Public Information Senior officer Travis Pace has confirmed the suspect in the possible shooting at La Palmera Mall was arrested near Leopard and Staples streets.

UPDATE (4:20 p.m.):

La Palmera Mall confirmed on their Facebook page that the incident involved two P.F. Chang's restaurant employees from inside the restaurant.

"The mall is secured and Corpus Christi Police Department is on site as an investigation is underway," the post stated. "Please continue business as usual, although traffic around the center may be impacted for some time."

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the post said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Corpus Christi Police Department officers were dispatched to a call at La Palmera Mall for a reported shooting on Monday.

CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Peña tells KRIS 6 News they have not received any details from officers on-scene.

However, she tells us this is an "isolated incident," and there is no active shooter currently at the mall.

A manager at Grimaldi's said the restaurant is still open, as is P.F. Chang's.

The shooting reportedly happened in that area of the mall.

"I just spoke to police," said the manager, only identified as Matt. "Police officers told us we don't have to lock our doors in any way. I think they contained the situation."

Peña said the reported shooter has left the mall, and has been identified.

Police are currently searching for him, and are asking people to avoid the area.

KRIS 6 News has sent a crew to the scene, and we will update the public as the situation develops.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.