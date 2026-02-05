51-year-old woman arrested following shooting off Yorktown Blvd; man remains hospitalized

UPDATE: Feb. 5; 9:54 AM

The Corpus Christi Police Department has provided additional details in a shooting that left one man critically injured Wednesday evening.

On Feb. 4, 2026, at 6:26 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Ranch Lake Drive on Yorktown Boulevard near Sun Valley Drive following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach area. Officers immediately began administering first aid until emergency medical services arrived at the scene.

Police detained several individuals at the location while conducting their initial investigation.

According to investigators, a disturbance broke out among the parties involved, during which a weapon was produced and fired.

A male victim who was shot was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Veronica Montoya, 51, was arrested at the scene and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police confirmed that all parties involved in the incident are known to each other, and investigators believe it was isolated and posed no threat to the general public.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Corpus Christi Police Department has not released additional details about what led to the disturbance or the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

ORIGINAL: Feb. 4; 7:49 PM

One man was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at a home on Ranch Lake Drive on Yorktown Boulevard near Weber Road.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, two people were arguing right outside a home when a man was shot in the stomach.

KRIS 6 News

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and transported the male to a nearby hospital. Officials say the man is in critical condition and there are no other details available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

CCPD investigating shooting on Yorktown Boulevard near Weber Road

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.