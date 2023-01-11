Watch Now
CCPD investigates crash involving pedestrian

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the incident at about 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday on the 3600 block of Giants.

According to CCPD Lt. Micheal Pena, it was not a random act of violence.

A man was struck by a vehicle in what Penacalled it a " violence" situation, both parties were known to each other.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is said to have serious bodily injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at the time .

This is a developing story please check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

