CCPD: Ex-boyfriend kidnaps mother and child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have issued an Amber Alert and a CLEAR Alert for Zaylee and Jezabel Zamora, a mother and daughter reportedly kidnapped by Jezabel Zamora's ex-boyfriend.

In a post to its website Tuesday night, CCPD said officers were called to the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive, near Airline and Wooldridge Road, for a kidnapping at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they were told 24-year-old Kristian Garcia entered 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora's home without consent. Zamora reportedly is Garcia's ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses told police that Garcia forced Zamora and her daughter, Zaylee Zamora, to leave with him against their will.

Amber Alerts are issued for children believed to be in danger, and CLEAR Alerts are issued for adults believed to be in danger. CCPD said they believe the mother and daughter are in danger.

Garcia, Zamora and Zaylee were last seen leaving in a white, 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas license plate number 4SJKC.

Garcia is described as 24-year-old male, who stands 5-7, and weighs approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a scar on his face, and visible tattoos on both forearms.