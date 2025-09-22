CCPD continues to crack down on reckless driving across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police continue to crack down on reckless driving across the city. Over the last two evenings, several people were arrested for either reckless driving or racing in the areas of Water Street, Ocean Drive, Shoreline Boulevard, and Ennis Joslin.

Bobby Valdez, 42, was arrested for racing and endangering a child.

Van Ferullo, 21, was arrested for reckless driving.

Jesus Palomo, 25, was arrested for racing, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Christian Trevino, 20, was arrested during the same incident for racing.

Victor Gonzales, 21, was arrested for reckless driving.

Rebecca Rodriguez, 36, was arrested for reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Casey Kinney, 44, was arrested for reckless driving.

All vehicles were impounded. The arrests are part of an initiative by the Corpus Christi Police Department aimed at deterring reckless driving and racing.

