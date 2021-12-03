CCPD continue to search for suspected hit-and-run vehicle

Corpus Christi police continue to search for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run accident that left a man seriously injured.

A hit-and-run accident that happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Baldwin and Cloyde Street has Corpus Christi police looking for the vehicle involved.

A man and a dog were hit in the incident, which happened near the Crosstown Expressway.

The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this hour. Police said the dog was killed.

Investigators said they are looking through footage from nearby surveillance cameras to determine the make and model of the at-fault vehicle.