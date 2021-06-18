CCPD: Catalytic converter thefts up 312% in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police and the city are warning residents of a nationwide trend of catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters reduce emissions like nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon when your car runs. While you can still drive your vehicle without a catalytic converter, it will run loudly, and it may not be able to pass required emissions tests when renewing your car registration.

Corpus Christi police say catalytic converter thefts are up 312% in the city since the beginning of 2020. According to an article from courthousenews.com, catalytic converter thefts are increasing nationwide because of the precious metals they contain: rhodium (worth $23,000 per ounce), palladium ($2,861) and platinum ($1,190).

CCPD says their Auto Theft Task Force is working hard to curb these thefts, but they want residents to do their part as well to keep their vehicle safe. Here's some tips they shared.

1. Park your vehicle inside your garage if possible, or park near other vehicles in a well-lit area.

2. Guard your catalytic converter with a piece of sheet metal. One can be purchased for your vehicle and it can be bolted onto the undercarriage, with the assistance of your local mechanic.

3. Install security cameras and/or motion sensing lights on your property.

If you have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft or any other auto theft/burglary, you can contact the police department's Auto Theft Detective at (361) 886-2841.