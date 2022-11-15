CCPD asking for help to identify fraud, forgery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they believe is involved in a forgery and fraud case.

According to the CCPD Blotter, on Oct. 10, officers were contacted by a victim who told them that someone was passing forged checks with his account number.

The victim provided a list of the locations and times the checks were passed, officials said.

Detectives investigated and were able to obtain video of the suspect at several different locations.

The video is attached below:

Those with more information on the suspect or the alleged crime may contact the CCPD criminal investigations division at 361-886-2840 , or contact Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

Information can also be submitted online here.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn a cash reward.

