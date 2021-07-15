CCPD arrests homicide suspect following brief chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have announced they have arrested a man connected to a fatal shooting last year.

Police said a gang unit officer saw a suspect that fit the description of a man accused of shooting a killing a 17-year-old man an injuring another on the Nov. 27, 2020 around 7:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of Grizzley Drive.

Wednesday, police said the driver of the vehicle took of at a high rate of speed in an effort to evade from officers and crashed into a vehicle.

Officers were able to take two males into custody and said 18-year-old Eddie Quesada was arrested on the murder and an aggravated assault warrant, unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Police also said they arrested 18-year-old Roman Felan and he was charged with evading arrest and hindering apprehension.

Quesada is accused of killing 17-year-old Michael Quintero.

