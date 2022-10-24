CCPD: 8 women arrested on Wednesday in prostitution sting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division conducted an anti-prostitution operation Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the arrests of eight women.

The women were arrested and charged with prostitution after they solicited an undercover CCPD Officer for sex acts in exchange for money.

"NVID Detectives were assisted in the operation by Operations Division Officers, as well as civilians with the Red Cord Initiative," said Detectives.

According to officials, the Red Cord Initiative is a prostitution diversion program whose goal is "to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution."

"The program is successful due to the collaboration between the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, social service organizations, the Nueces County District Attorney Office, and the Corpus Christi Police Department," said officials.

"The program affords those involved with sex work an opportunity to address the myriad of behavioral, social, and psychological problems they have faced throughout their lifetime," added officials.

Red Cord has provided many vital services like case management, health services, job training, substance abuse treatment, clothing, housing, and counseling since 2013.

"Participants who successfully complete the program have their cases dismissed by the District Attorney's Office," said officials.

Detectives said four of the women that were arrested on Wednesday have agreed to participate in the program, and they have already been accepted. The other girls were deemed ineligible due to prior convictions, police said.

"Since its inception in 2013, 180 men and women have qualified for the program, and 37 have graduated from the program. The Red Cord initiative receives no government funding and is supported entirely through donations," said officials.

To learn more, volunteer or donate, citizens can visit the Coastal Bend Wellness foundation at http://www.cbwellness.org.

