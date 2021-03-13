CCPD: 2 aggravated robbery suspects arrested, could face more charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two suspects are in custody following recent robberies reported in Corpus Christi.

According to police, on Wednesday at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of S.P.I.D. for an attempted robbery.

The victim told CCPD that two suspects had attempted to steal something of theirs by threatening them with a handgun, before damaging their vehicle. Police were unable to find the suspects.

Then, shortly after 11 a.m. that same day, police were called to the 4100 block of Agnes St. for a robbery.

The suspects matched the description of the suspects from the previous robbery.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the two suspects, along with the suspect vehicle.

Police found the suspect vehicle, along with the suspects near I-37 and Navigation Blvd.

The suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Miguel Diaz and 21-year-old Aleia Stoval.

Both are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and could face other charges.