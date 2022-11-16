CCPD: 18-wheeler crash on NPID and Hwy-37 to cause 3-4 hour traffic delay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said a crash on Hwy-358 at I-37 northbound on North Padre Island Drive will cause a 3-4 hour traffic delay.

The CCPD sent out an alert about the crash on social media at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that speed played a factor in the cause of the crash.

There are no injuries from the crash, and the scene will take 3-4 hours to clear the scene.

More information will be released as it is made available.

