CCPD: 18-wheeler crash on NPID and Hwy-37 to cause 3-4 hour traffic delay

KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 16, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said a crash on Hwy-358 at I-37 northbound on North Padre Island Drive will cause a 3-4 hour traffic delay.

The CCPD sent out an alert about the crash on social media at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that speed played a factor in the cause of the crash.

There are no injuries from the crash, and the scene will take 3-4 hours to clear the scene.

More information will be released as it is made available.

