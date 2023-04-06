CCPD: 13 people arrested on multiple gambling charges after game room raids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department arrested 13 people on multiple charges related to gambling, following the recent execution of two search warrants.

KRIS 6 News reported on Wednesday that the CCPD served the search warrants at the 3800 block of Saratoga Boulevard, and the 5100 block of Oakhurst Drive.

On Wednesday, CCPD Capt. Denny Asbury said the CCPD had been investigating the locations for being "involved in organized criminal activity," related to gambling.

On Thursday afternoon, the CCPD released information on what was found at the locations, and more details on arrests made at both locations.

They also included details on a third search warrant, also at the 3800 block of Saratoga Boulevard.

"(The search warrant was served) at a business that was being used for illegal cash payouts for game winners at the nearby game room," the blotter states. "During the search, detectives seized gambling equipment, over $370,000 cash, three vehicles, over 88 pounds of silver, and other evidence of illegal gambling."

The blotter states 41 customers at the Oakhurst location were cited for gambling, while 40 others were given citations at the Saratoga Boulevard location.

The following people were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling and possession of a gambling device at both locations:

Saratoga Boulevard:



47-year-old Djilali Raghid

42-year-old Tarrant Maples

20-year-old Angelina Alvarado

21-year-old Melanie Deleon

21-year-old Taysha Davis

34-year-old Olive Salinas

and 32-year-old Bianca Lopez.

Oakhurst Drive:



46-year-old Corina Almaguer Oritz

21-year-old Ojahni Haywood

21-year-old Nicholas Ybarra

21-year-old Sergio Gonzales

24-year-old Alexus Hernandez

and 23-year-old Angelica Ore.

The blotter states the investiagtion is ongoing, and "additional arrests are possible."

"The Corpus Christi Police Department reminds citizens that game rooms which pay out cash rewards, or rewards that can be immediately redeemed for cash are engaging in illegal gambling," the blotter states. "Patrons as well as the management of these establishments may face criminal charges."

