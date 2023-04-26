CCISD to require clear backpacks starting in 2023-24 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD announced in a press release on Tuesday that board members had voted unanimously to support the district's policy of only allowing clear backpacks on campuses district wide, effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

$247,700 was also allocated to create an inventory of clear backpacks to supply the campus webstores.

The new initiative is to help prevent students from bringing weapons, vape materials, toys and other items that do not belong on campus.

“We are committed to taking all actions necessary to maximize safety as well as academic focus in our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “Clear backpacks are a tool can help deter students from bringing non-school items to school and can help us monitor what is brought to school. We want to thank area stores, including our friends at H-E-B, for supporting us by ordering clear backpacks for our families to consider during their back to school shopping.”

Students will be allowed to have a mesh pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches within the backpack for personal items. Students participating in athletics and other extra-curricular activities will store their gear bags in a designated area upon arrival at school.

Students, families and staff may continue to share safety concerns by texting the district’s Speak Up tip line at (361) 631-1011.

The 2023-2024 school year will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.