CCISD to launch male mentorship program to help boys with history of truancy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD is helping build better futures for its middle school and high school boys through a pilot program.

The district is looking for mentors to answer the call by showing junior high and high school boys what a positive role model looks like.

Dr. Maria Iyescas the Coordinator Mental Health Services at CCISD, said the district is looking for certain characteristics in the students that will be selected to be paired with a mentor.

"The qualifications to be a mentee, for our boys, [is] high truancy levels, we're looking at students who have been very disruptive, aggressive behavior at well," Iyescas said.

Iyescas said the program will aim to create stability for the students and help them unlock their potential.

"It’s not a tutoring program. But it’s someone who could guide them and show them potentially who could they be, or a vision of what they could be in the future," Iyescas said.

The requirements to be a mentor:



18 or older

Pass a criminal background check

Volunteer as a CCISD

Provide several references

After meeting the requirements, the mentor, "would come once a week, and meet with their student at their home campus for 30 minutes," Iyescas said. She also stated that when the mentor fills out an application, they fill out an "interest/hobbies" and will be matched up with students with similar interests.

Dr. Iyescas said the mentors will be well prepared and supported.

"I will give them weekly activities which they can do if they want to, they can go out to play basketball, go play football if they wanted to. And we’re also offering optional monthly online support sessions for our mentors," Iyescas said.

Iyescas said because it is a pilot program they are starting out with boys for now, but are hoping it goes well so the district can incorporate the same concept for girl students and female role models.

"Studies have shown that children who have mentors whether it’s male or female, they’re going to excel in school, they’re likely to graduate from high school. They’re less likely to use drugs and alcohol," Iyescas said.

The program will begin on Jan. 8 and has already had 20 role models sign up.

If you are interested in filling out the application, contact Dr. Maria Iyescas. at maria.iyescas@ccisd.us or call her at 361-878-2680 x30670

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.