CCISD students complete final swimming lessons of year at Corpus Christi Natatorium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Cullen Place Elementary received swimming lessons today at the Corpus Christi Natatorium on Cabaniss Parkway, marking the final day of the year for the Corpus Christi Independent School District's swimming program.

The lessons aim to teach students how to swim and provide children with valuable life skills, particularly important in a coastal community surrounded by water.

"I think it's very important because it's showing our children how to do the survival skills that they need, especially with our area that we have, you know, the water around and stuff," Laura Sanchez said.

Sanchez, a parent of one of the participating students, emphasized the critical nature of swimming skills for children living in the Corpus Christi area.

Today's session represents the last swimming lesson CCISD will offer this year through the program.

