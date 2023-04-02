CCISD releases new completion dates for several school campuses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) is updating completion dates for several new campuses.

The updated completion dates are as follows:



Weldon Gibson Elementary School: Open for the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Cullen Place Elementary School: Open for the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

David Crockett Elementary School students join Rose Shaw Elementary School: Aug. 9, 2023

Moses Menger Elementary School renovation completion: August 2023

Roy Miller High School renovation completion: November 2023

W.B. Ray High School renovation completion: December 2023

Creekside Elementary School: Open for the first day of the 2024-2025 school year

T.G. Allen Elementary School wing and renovations: Open for the first day of the 2024-2025 school year. Allen students will join students at Evans Elementary School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Joseph T. Dawson Elementary School wing: Open for the first day of the 2024-2025 school year

In the coming months, the district will schedule groundbreaking ceremonies for Hamlin Middle School and a new middle school in southeast Corpus Christi, both made possible by voter support of Bond 2022. The district anticipates welcoming students to the new middle schools in August 2025.

“We are honored to continue our work improving public school buildings throughout our beautiful city,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “While a few projects are taking a bit longer than we initially planned, we are glad to take the time needed to ensure each project is fully ready for students and staff to enjoy upon completion.”

CCISD reminds families of a student holiday and teacher professional development/prep day on Thursday, April 6. All schools and district offices will be closed Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, with classes resuming Tuesday, April 11.

