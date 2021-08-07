CCISD registration online-only this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District students return to class next week, and district officials want to remind you that registration is all online this year.

All returning students must register online. Parents, if you haven't gotten a link from the district, you are asked to contact them directly so you can register your child for this year.

"It is important to keep the information updated so we can make sure we contact the proper parent throughout the school year, so we'd like the phone numbers to be updated, addresses to be updated, and we'd like to keep them all in their proper campuses," said Erma Herrera, CCISD attendance specialist.

The district is encouraging everyone to enroll for school. They said they will not deny enrollment to any child.

The first day of school is Tuesday, August 10.