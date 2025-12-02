CCISD proposes closing seven schools: Community meetings set

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District officials are exploring the possible consolidation and closure of seven campuses as part of a plan to address aging facilities and close a $27.5 million budget gap, Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a letter to families and staff on Wednesday.

The proposals discussed at a recent Board of Trustees workshop would take effect beginning in August 2026 if approved. The schools under consideration include four elementary schools — Fannin (built 1948), Kostoryz (1965), Sanders (1969) and Travis (1944) — and three middle schools — Browne (1964), Haas (1968) and Martin (1970).

If closures move forward, students would be rezoned to nearby campuses:

Fannin → Berlanga, Garcia, Hicks elementary schools

Kostoryz & Sanders → Dawson, Galvan, Los Encinos, Yeager elementary schools

Travis → Allen, Houston, Shaw, Zavala elementary schools

Browne & Haas middle → Adkins, Grant, Hamlin middle schools

Martin middle → Cunningham and Driscoll middle schools

Hernandez acknowledged the emotional and community impact of closing neighborhood schools. "We understand our schools are home to cherished memories and traditions," he said. "While we will continue to honor the past, we must take a clear-eyed look at our current situation and work together as a community to find solutions that best meet the needs of our students as well as ensure the district's financial stability for years to come."

No board action was taken during the workshop, and no decisions are scheduled for the Dec. 8 board meeting, the superintendent’s letter said. The district plans community meetings in December and early January to gather input; a full meeting schedule will be distributed during the first week of December. (The district’s outreach flyer lists specific meeting dates and locations; see below.)

Meeting schedule (open to the public)

Dec. 4, 5 p.m. — Travis Elementary School

Dec. 9, 5 p.m. — Browne Middle School

Dec. 16, 5 p.m. — Fannin Elementary School

Dec. 18, 5 p.m. — Sanders Elementary School

Jan. 5, 6 p.m. — Virtual meeting

Jan. 6, 5 p.m. — Haas Middle School

Jan. 7, 5 p.m. — Kostoryz Elementary School

Jan. 8, 5 p.m. — Martin Middle School

The district emphasized employees in good standing at affected campuses would continue to be considered for positions elsewhere within CCISD if closures proceed; CCISD is the area’s largest employer.

How to give feedback:

Text: (361) 600-3691

Email: ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com

More materials and presentations: ccisd.us

Community input gathered during the meetings and public outreach will inform the district’s recommendations. Any final action would require board approval and further planning for student reassignment, transportation, staffing and facilities.

