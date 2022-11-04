CCPD confirms call for active shooter at Miller HS was hoax

UPDATE (1:58 p.m.):

The Corpus Christi Police Department has confirmed the call for an active shooter was a hoax, in a statement on the CCPD blotter.

"We can confirm that there is no threat to the school and there are no injuries. We can also confirm that this call was a hoax, the source of the call is currently being investigated," the blotter states. "The safety and security of our citizens is our highest priority, and we take all threats made toward our campuses, students, and staff seriously."

The blotter states students are safe and will be released per CCISD protocol.

ORIGNAL STORY:

The Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is no active shooter at Miller High School.

Warnke added they were "swatted" — which is the act of creating a hoax 911 call.

The Corpus Christi Police Department also said on social media, the call for an active shooter was a hoax.

CCPD officials took to social media at about 1:30 p.m. and said they received reports of an active shooter at Miller High School.

"Officers are actively assessing and securing the campus to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We will update the staging area for parents and guardians as soon as we have an area," the post stated.

However, they have now said the call for an active shooter was a hoax. You can see the update in the tweet below.

Officers were dispatched to Miller High School. At this time, officers have found no evidence to suggest there is an active threat or that a shooting occurred at the location. Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) November 4, 2022

