CCISD places $220 million bond on November ballot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD trustees have approved placing a $220 million bond proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot.

According to a release from the district, the bond is not expected to affect residents' tax rates.

The bond package includes a new campus for Hamlin Middle school, which will be built on the school's current property. Students would attend class in the current school until the new campus is built.

A new middle school would also be built on the city's South Side, near Creekside Elementary school on Yorktown Boulevard.

Other projects would include renovations to T.G. Allen Elementary School, new gyms at Dorothy Adkins and Robert Driscoll middle schools, and the replacement of aging playground equipment and marquees around the district.

“We appreciate our board’s support of the district’s recommendation,” said Superintendent Roland Hernandez. “Since 2008, voters have approved funds for nearly 20 new school buildings, with significant renovations at many others. We appreciate the value our community places in public education, including providing students and staff with contemporary learning environments.”