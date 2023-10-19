CCISD offers 'Third Grade Learn to Swim Program' for all elementary schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is teaching students the importance of swimming safety in the Coastal Bend.

According to the Texas Department of Family and protective services,64 children have drowned this year in Texas-- but the CCISD is trying to prepare its students by teaching them how to swim.

Currently, CCISD has 34 elementary schools and the free program is offered to all third graders in the district.

"Every elementary school in CCISD gets four days with us and those four days we try to do everything we can to teach them how to swim," swimming coach Keith Springer said. "On Monday we do a different thing than we do on Thursday it all culminates up to a swim test and if they are able to pass then the students get to come back and join our swim club."

He said that the free program has been around for more than two decades and it was initiated because families live close to the coast.

Springer said it is extremely important for the students to learn and develop swimming skills. It benefits kids in a unique way.

Kate Rodriguez, a third grader at Metro Elementary school told KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar that before she started the swimming lessons, she didn't know how to swim but now she says she feels differently.

"I feel confident, and I feel like I can swim, and I can do it," she said.

"I think going through something, especially something that you are afraid of in the beginning and then you realize that not only am I not afraid of this I can concur this I can do this now that is a confidence builder and that's the kind of stuff kids need this in their lives," Springer said.

9-year-old Michael Smith is one of those taking part in this life-saving lesson.

"So we got into the water without a life jacket and we have to get to the top by ourselves, we kick our feet, we blow bubbles and we move our hands underwater," Smith said.

Coach Springer emphasized the importance of learning how to swim - no matter how old you are.