CCISD looking for new teachers to fill the ranks

56 Corpus Christi ISD (CCISD) schools are looking for their next draft picks.

On Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CCISD will be hosting their annual teacher job fair at Mary Carroll High School.

As of right now CCISD has 2,034 teachers and are looking for about 100 more. The national teacher shortage plays an important role in the empty spots that need to be filled.

Every year, teachers retire and resign in districts nationwide. COVID increased those numbers, whether that was because of personal health reasons, related health reasons or even the extra online and classroom work that came with the job at hand.

CCISD is looking to hire in all schools, grade levels and subject areas, with math and science being the most crucial to fill. They are also in need of more elementary teachers because they are increasing their projected enrollment in their pre-k programs.

There will also be a $5,000 stipend for bilingual and special education self contained teachers. Starting pay is $52,000 and the job also comes with benefits.

"We pay $575 a month. We offset that cost for employees health insurance premiums and we offer that as well as $15,000 in life insurance policy that’s paid by the district as well," CCISD Chief Human Resources Officer Debbie Cruz said.

At the job fair there will be on site interviews from principals and assistant principals. Interested teachers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and discuss their teaching preferences with schools. If CCISD does not fill the empty positions, they will use their 1,000 active substitutes on staff until they find full time employment for those positions.

CCISD teachers are also encouraging people to attend the job fair. CCISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Dr. Cynthia Hopkins from Kaffie Middle School didn't know she wanted to be a teacher early on in life. It wasn't until she realized she was already teaching others in other areas in life that she decided to give it a try. She shared how it was one of the greatest decisions she made and how fulfilling the job can be.

"I continue to teach because of the kids. Those magical moments where the kids get the content that I'm teaching and the 'ah-has', that’s what makes me come back every single day," Hopkins said.

She said she didn't know how rewarding teaching was until she stepped in a classroom. She hopes others get to feel that same joy and give teaching a try.

"I have kids I taught who are now doctors, journalists, even teachers now. I get to be a little tiny piece of their life and it's amazing to watch the amazing wonderful things they’re doing now," Hopkins said.

Those interested in attending the job fair should have a teaching certification or an eligibility letter from an alternate certification program.

CCISD will also host an auxiliary job fair in June and July to recruit support staff positions like para-professionals, bus drivers and custodians. Details will be provided once the event gets closer. For more information on the teaching job fair visit https://www.ccisd.us.